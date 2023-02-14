Global Medical Tubing Strategic Business Report 2023: Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubbers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

Medical Tubing: An Introduction

Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing

Types of Materials for Medical Tubing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Silicone: The Largest Segment

Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth

Aging Population Drives Market: Global 65+ Population by Region

Global Diabetes Prevalence

Global Cancer Incidence

Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

Common Sites of Infection due to Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures

Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing

Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices

Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing

PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies

Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Global Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth

Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment

