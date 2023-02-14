Enviro-Log Company Appoints Adam Goodman as National Sales Manager

FITZGERALD, Ga., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro-Log® Company, LLC, a leading eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Goodman as its National Sales Manager. In his new role, Mr. Goodman will focus on national and regional accounts as well as expanding the presence of Enviro-Log products at a variety of retailers in the United States and Canada.



Prior to joining Enviro-Log, Adam Goodman served as Principal of Whole-Sales Brand Management and President of Nature’s Supplement Brokers. Mr. Goodman is also the President of the National Products Association (NPA), East Region. He is responsible for the introduction of more than 20 new brands into the marketplace nationally and has created introductory, placement, and sell-through programs for multiple brands. He began his career in retail management for Nature Food Centres and spent a total of 10 years as a sales representative and sales manager for Health from the Sun where he was instrumental in the creation of new products, creating and implementing sales and marketing programs as well as training and educational programs. Mr. Goodman has also developed numerous relationships with key distributors and accounts such as UNFI, KeHE, UNFI Wellness, Whole Foods Markets, Wegmans, Vitamin Shoppe, and Sprouts. He has created and implemented training programs for distributors, retailers, and major accounts such as The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Wegmans, HEB, and Ahold divisional stores.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Goodman said, “I am very excited to join Enviro-Log, which is an established leader in manufactured firelogs, firestarters and firewood. As the largest recycler of waxed cardboard in North America, coupled with its popular environmentally-friendly brand, Enviro-Log is well positioned to expand its presence in existing retail channels as well as enter new product categories.”

Ross McRoy, President and Founder of Enviro-Log Company, LLC said, “Adam’s diverse experience as a sales broker, brand manager and work on new product introductions, makes him uniquely qualified to support our long-term growth. We are very pleased to have him join our team and expand our retail sales effort.”

About Enviro-Log

Enviro-Log Company, LLC, a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company. Enviro-Log is the largest recycler of waxed cardboard in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Its firelogs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood while providing 50 percent more heat per pound. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log also offers Color-Flame, a safe and simple way to add amazing color to your fires. Enviro-Flame Premium Firewood is 100 percent natural and renewable firewood. Enviro-Log also offers a variety of specialty and seasonal items. Enviro-Log products are available at select major retailers in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at Enviro-Log.net . You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook www.Facebook.com/Envirolog, Twitter www.twitter.com/EnviroLogFire, and Instagram www.instagram.com/envirologfire.

Media Contact

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com