EF Hutton Announces Appointment of Anna Stone, Head of Marketing  

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”), today announced the appointment of Anna Stone, a financial services marketing veteran with over 20 years of experience, as Head of Marketing. She will be responsible for the strategy and execution of all firm marketing programs, with a focus on supporting growth and business results. Ms. Stone will be based at EF Hutton’s headquarters at 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY.



“Anna brings a remarkable reputation for driving innovation in marketing and communications at every step of her career,” Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton said. “With our rapid growth and Inaugural Global Conference in May, the demand for effective, sophisticated marketing support has never been greater, and I’m confident she’s the perfect professional to lead this effort.”

“I’m honored to join EF Hutton’s leadership team in expanding this extraordinary company and its historic brand around the world,” said Ms. Stone. “For me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with all of the amazing and talented people who’ve been part of the firm’s exceptional success.”

Ms. Stone has held a succession of marketing leadership positions at a variety of financial services firms, most recently serving as Head of Marketing & Communications for another investment bank, where she led brand strategy and digital marketing. Prior to that, Ms. Stone served as Chief of Staff to the Former Governor of the New York Stock Exchange for over 8 years. Prior experience includes serving as Marketing Director for MetLife’s Retail Division and product management & marketing roles with Citi’s Corporate Client Group.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “We have an amazing investment bank, with incredible people and an ever-growing roster of top tier clients. I am pleased that Anna Stone is joining our organization and leading a full portfolio of marketing activities. She joins us at the perfect time.”

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference will take place on May 10th and 11th at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Interested investors can register here: Register (meetmax.com) .

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited is an AIM-listed (AIM:KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

