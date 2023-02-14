Long-Term Investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Affirm Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM).



Investors who purchased shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) long term and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: AFRM shares also have certain options. Those NASDAQ: AFRM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 8, 2022, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: AFRM shares against Affirm Holdings, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting, that the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

