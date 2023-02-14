DIY Extension Market Report will Manage to Achieve USD 882.0 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIY Extension Market Size By Material Type (Synthetics, and Natural), By Product Type (Individual, Clusters, Strips, and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the DIY extension market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the DIY extension market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get The Free Sample Report Within 30 Minutes @ https://greyviews.com/reports/diy-extension-market/592/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material type, product type, sales channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global DIY extension market are Ardell International, MAC Cosmetics; Inc.; KISS Products, Inc.; PAC Cosmetics; L’Oreal S.A.; House of Lashes; Parfums de Coeur, Ltd.; Beauty Box LLP; Huda Beauty FZ-LLC; Kosé Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide DIY extension market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Following the expanding fashion trends, millennials and young people have increased their use of DIY eyelashes. Furthermore, beauty artists and salons employ DIY eyelashes for wedding makeup. Aside from that, some manufacturers offer DIY eyelashes with integrated light and sound sensors for party and clubbing get-ups. Companies are supplying an innovative assortment of DIY eyelashes, with China playing a significant role. COVID-19 has a negative influence on the global market for DIY eyelashes. The authorities imposed a rigorous lockdown and halted industrial units due to the pandemic. As a result of the lockdown, sales plummeted to their lowest point during the pandemic. Eyelashes are a tiny component of the beauty and personal care sector and are used by people on occasion in the case of parties, functions, and other events that were not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 cases, globally, and limits on large gatherings have decreased market sales.

Scope of DIY Extension Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Material Type, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ardell International, MAC Cosmetics; Inc.; KISS Products, Inc.; PAC Cosmetics; L’Oreal S.A.; House of Lashes; Parfums de Coeur, Ltd.; Beauty Box LLP; Huda Beauty FZ-LLC; Kosé Corporation among others.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/592

Segmentation Analysis

The natural segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material type segment is synthetics and natural. The natural segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Natural extensions are smaller at the tips and thicker as they move down the lash line, making the eyelashes appear bigger and more natural. Natural eyelash extensions are softer and more comfortable to wear than synthetic lashes.

The strips segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is individual, clusters, strips, and others. The strips segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Strip DIY eyelashes are the easiest and fastest to apply; they are popular among women who prefer fake eyelashes on a daily basis. Its use does not require the assistance of skilled professionals, such as cosmetic artists or beauticians, making it more accessible.

The convenience stores segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The sales channel segment is online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and convenience stores. The convenience stores segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. DIY eyelash extension buyers are picky about the size, shape, and manufacture of the product, therefore they prefer to buy them in person rather than online.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the DIY extension include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. This is due to celebrities and lash companies focusing on promoting their goods in order to increase business revenue from the United States and Canada. Kim Kardashian, for example, debuted 'Mrs. West Bridal,' a beauty collection in Los Angeles in May 2019. A significant advancement in the Hollywood sector has resulted in the adoption of innovative as well as appealing cosmetic items in North America, demonstrating a great demand for artificial eyelashes in the region. Furthermore, significant customer preference for high-quality-based DIY lashes increased sales in North America in 2021.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's DIY extension market size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Because developed countries are well-versed in fashion and cosmetic products. Germany has the biggest eyelash demand; as the cosmetics industry expands, this area is expected to rise significantly in the global DIY Eyelash market.

China

China’s DIY extension market size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Color cosmetics is one of Asia's fastest-growing markets, owing to the rising acceptance of Western culture; the preponderance of cosmetics items in the Asian market is expanding as the aesthetic appeal of young people develops. China has one of Asia's fastest-growing color cosmetics markets.

India

India's DIY extension market size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Because developing countries, such as India. The DIY Eyelash market is expected to be propelled by social media activity in India, which has 750 million smartphone users.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the DIY extension market is mainly driven by the rise in beauty care.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/592/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/