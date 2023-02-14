High-intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Worth $3.28 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-intensity artificial sweeteners market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market is US$ 2.28 billion in 2023. The value of the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 3.28 billion, by the year 2033.



The presence of both local and foreign raw material suppliers distinguishes the high-intensity sweeteners industry. Due to product variety, manufacturers may use alternative suppliers. The purchase of raw materials is determined by unique stated rates and the convenience of producers. According to the International Diabetes Federation, about 537 million individuals have diabetes, with that number expected to rise to 643 million by 2030.

Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) affects 541 million individuals, putting them at high risk of type 2 diabetes. Similarly, the worldwide obese population has been rapidly expanding, fueling demand for high-intensity artificial sweeteners such as saccharin, aspartame, neotame, and others.

Download In-depth Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16626

Moreover, according to a study published in August 2021 by the Massachusetts General Hospital, cutting 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cases of cardiovascular disease, 490,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the United States. Furthermore, Cargill reports that the count of artificial and natural sweetener-based products introduced each year has climbed from 377 in 2009 to 5,710 in 2019.

Another key factor driving the growth of the global high-intensity sweeteners market is the rising demand for convenience meals. Due to their hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly selecting ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food items, which has increased demand for high-intensity sweeteners that may be employed in a variety of food products.

Artificial sweeteners are safe for most people and have been thoroughly tested as a food ingredient by the United States Food and Drug Administration before being approved. Increased consumption of soft drinks, particularly carbonated soft drinks, is predicted to raise sweetener demand in the United States. Sugar-free gums, for example, have shown significant sales growth when compared to regular gums. Other items that include artificial sweeteners include diet drinks, table top sweeteners, yogurt, and frozen dairy products.

Due to their hectic and sedentary lifestyles, city dwellers find it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This typically leads to unhealthy habits such as irregular eating and the use of sugary drinks to satisfy hunger and thirst at unsuitable times. As the world's population becomes increasingly sedentary and unhealthy, low-calorie RTD beverages are expected to gain appeal.

However, certain people with the uncommon hereditary disorder phenylketonuria (PKU) are unable to absorb aspartame components. Moreover, stevia, as a highly consumed natural sweetener component, has stymied the growth of the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Takeaways:

The United States is expected to lead the global high-intensity artificial sweeteners market over the projected period. Sugar-free food is gaining popularity due to its lower calorie content. As a result, as an alternative to high-calorie sweets, food companies use a variety of low-calorie, high-intensity artificial sweeteners. These sweeteners also have a low glycemic index.

Throughout the projected period, India is likely to hold a significant share of the global high-intensity artificial sweeteners market in Asia Pacific. This is owing to a wide range of industrial applications in the food and beverage sectors, as well as health concerns. Furthermore, as worries about health and the immune system have increased, food and beverage firms have begun to provide low/no sweeteners to fulfill the demand for low-sugar goods.

Owing to sugar being considered a substantial buying disincentive due to the general public's increased health concern, the food & beverages application is expected to hold the greatest revenue, through the forecast period.

As artificial sweetener suppliers work to approach pharmaceutical industries to meet increased demand, the sucralose product type is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

Competitive Landscape:

Given the presence of both foreign and domestic competitors, the global high-intensity artificial sweeteners market share is fragmented. Many corporations have a substantial market share in their respective industries. Organic developments, such as product approvals and R&D activity by market participants create novel goods. These reasons are projected to propel the global market for high-intensity artificial sweeteners ahead.

Ask your Questions, Directly to Report Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16626

Key Players:

Tata & Lyle

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ajinomoto North America, Inc. (Nutrition & Health Division)

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT)

Cargill Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

Cumberland Packing Corporation

Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co. KG

Heartland Food Products Group

Nestle S.A.

Wilmar International Limited

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Freres

JK Sucralose



Recent Development:

In January 2022, according to the International Stevia Council, IFS authority Codex established a framework that incorporates four alternative methods for generating steviol glycosides, a move that should enable broader access to the whole range of stevia constituents internationally.

In August 2022, ACS, Chemistry for Life highlighted Phase-I research that promises the development of a fresh kind of artificial sweetener that is comparable in flavor profiles while avoiding the negative consequences of artificial sweeteners.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-intensity-artificial-sweeteners-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Market Survey

By Product Type:

Aspartame

Acesulfame Potassium-K

Saccharin

Neotame

Sucralose

Others

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | High-Intensity Artificial Sweetener Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Artificial Sweeteners Market Size: As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.8 Bn by 2032.

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Trends: Overall demand in the low-calorie sweeteners market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 46 Bn by the end of 2032.

Intensive Sweeteners Market Share: Intensive Sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%. The market value projected to increase is from USD 1,314.2 Mn in 2022 to USD 1,945.3 Mn by 2032.

Dry Sweeteners Market Demand: Global dry sweeteners market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,200. Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 6.5% to be valued at US$ 7,884 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Corn Sweeteners Market Forecast: According to Forecasts, the market would be worth US$ 17,178.4 Million by 2033, up from US$ 9,502.3 Million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube