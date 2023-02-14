Brick Township Asphalt Paving: Top New Jersey-Based Paving Contractor Responds Like No Other

Wall Township, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Township, New Jersey -

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving of the Jersey Shore is a nationally recognized asphalt paving contractor known for its consistent, high-quality asphalt repairs, paving, and maintenance services.

Driveways, pavements, and car parks are an important complement to any home and building, ensuring easy access and convenience. Brick Township asphalt paving company, Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving of the Jersey Shore, is among the most trusted and dependable contractors that customers in New Jersey rely on for quick and timely responses for repairs and maintenance.

The company's goal in 2023 is to ensure speedy and efficient responses to customer inquiries, focusing on car park lot maintenance services. Its online service guarantees quick response and a price estimate in 24 hours or less, effectively eliminating the frustration that many customers face dealing with other paving contractors.

The company has extensive experience in assessing asphalt and concrete conditions at the site and preparing comprehensive reports on the required remedial actions to take. Fix Asphalt is a trusted name and is frequently hired by some of the largest Fortune 100 and 500 Companies, large property management firms, and national retailers to maintain their parking lots.

Asphalt has been widely used in road construction since the early 20th century. The quality of the asphalt mixture, the preparation of the subgrade, and the compaction process all play a role in the overall strength and durability of the pavement. The company's heavy-duty slurry application lasts four times longer than spray applications, ensuring an extended life span.

Scheduled maintenance and repair of any pavement surfaces are crucial to ensure that it remains in good condition and does not deteriorate over time. This includes regular inspections and filling any cracks or potholes that may develop.

Fix Asphalt comprises a team of highly trained crew leaders and apprentices who will deliver high-quality on-site work with no cases of overspraying or splashing. These factors can result in issues such as excess material on non-target surfaces, causing staining that can be difficult and costly to remove. Additionally, overspray or splashing can create tripping hazards and slippery walkways, potentially leading to accidents or injuries.

The company prides itself on its ability to provide estimates and project schedules within 24 hours of the client requesting one. Clients looking to receive an estimate have a couple of options available to them. They can either call or text the appropriate numbers provided on the company’s website, fill out the Free Estimate form on the official page or send a message to their email address.

The company offers both virtual and in-person estimates, with the latter being the faster way to obtain a same-day estimate. Once the estimate is complete, clients will receive an email or text with the proposal. Scheduling the project can be done online, and clients will receive notifications regarding the scheduled date, instructions, and updates on work progress, including when the work team is en route, on-site, and when the work is completed, along with pictures.

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving of the Jersey Shore provides high-quality paving solutions to meet the needs of all premises. Clients can be assured of durable pavements that look great and last long. The company's reputation for its prompt response and superior workmanship sets it apart and is why it was voted the top pavement contractor.

About the Company:

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore is a company that has been attending to the asphalt-repairing, paving, and pavement maintenance needs of clients in the entire Jersey Shore from Atlantic Highlands to Cape May, NJ, for over two decades. It takes the welfare of its clients and employees seriously by being fully insured with about $7M in liability insurance, workman's compensation & auto coverage. The company aims to make parking lot maintenance services efficient for clients.

