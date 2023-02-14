Bathroom Cabinets Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2030 - Report Explores Increasing Demand for Customized Bath Cabinets

Newark, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bathroom cabinets market was estimated at around USD 11.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 7.7% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 22.5 billion by 2030.

The term bathroom cabinet refers to a cabinet that is used in bathrooms to hold items like toiletries, personal care products, and occasionally even medicines so that it can serve as a temporary medicine cabinet. Typically, bathroom cabinets are placed above toilets, over sinks, or directly beneath sinks. Due to the rising demand for residential housing and supporting infrastructure, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding trend of multi-utility bathroom and home décor products. Additionally, the installation of specialty counters such mirror cabinets is anticipated to be encouraged by the increased need for more useful furniture units, fueling the expansion of the sector.



Growth Factors



The rising customer demand for a functioning bathroom, the rising awareness of hygiene, and the rising choice for modern facilities are the main factors that are anticipated to propel the expansion of the bathroom cabinets market in the forecast year. Additionally, the rising customer preference for contemporary services like specialized countertops that include sinks and the rising customer demand for eco-friendly products like recycled glass and engineered stone are a few additional factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the bathroom cabinets market. As residential restoration and remodeling activities rise, developed economies like the U.S. and Germany are expected to experience significant development. This is predicted to change consumer attitudes toward different types of bathroom cabinets and spur industry expansion. In the upcoming years, rising advancements in raw materials and a shift in emphasis on creating cozy yet durable bath cabinet designs are also anticipated to promote market growth in North America. Bathroom mirror cabinets with LED lighting are becoming more popular in the high-end market. LED lighting is activated by infrared devices, making it more dependable. Additionally, LCD clocks and anti-rust metals are becoming very popular.



A moderate increase in home building projects around the world is driving demand for high-end household amenities, which is driving growth in the market for bathroom cabinets. The increasing rate of home construction and completion in developed areas is one of the main factors boosting the market's rise. The demand for new homes is significantly influenced by the spending power of people in industrialized nations and their preference for clever and environmentally friendly architecture. In the developed sections of the world, there has also been a rise in the number of remodeling and refurbishment projects. Home interior renovation initiatives have been spurred by rising demand for functional bathrooms and modern bathroom amenities, which in turn is boosting the industry.



Segmental Overview



The market for bathroom cabinets market is segmented into the type, material, and application. According to type, the mirrored cabinets segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. As a result, demand for mirrored cabinets is rising, especially in significant developing countries like China, India, and Brazil, among others. Over time, there has been an increase in the demand for cabinets with autonomous lighting characteristics, and the emergence of online distribution channels has compelled industry participants to adapt their business models to keep up with the growing trends. As a result, mirrored bathroom cabinets are now more popular than ever.



According to the material, the wood segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The availability of MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) of higher quality is anticipated to increase demand for hardwood cabinets in the near future. Various types of wood, including MDF, plywood, chipboard, etc., are used to build bathroom cabinets. A higher standard of life and solid economic conditions are driving up the revenue share of wooden furniture. Additionally, the inventive interior designs of modern residential structures and the availability of low-cost labor are contributing to the industry's growth.



During the forecast period, the bathroom cabinets market by application is expected to be dominated by the residential sector. It is advantageous to utilize a bathroom cabinet to keep a bathroom clutter-free. Most residential regions choose cabinets with mirror fronts and compartments to manage toiletries and other items, and over the foreseeable period, significant increase is anticipated.



Regional Overview



In the bathroom cabinets market, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share of the whole market. This growth is related to rising demand from emerging markets like China and India, where the real estate market is booming and infrastructure facilities are being built. Over the anticipated timeframe, rising urbanization in the Asia Pacific area and rising disposable income in nations like China, India, and other nations are likely to be the main drivers of demand growth. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be driven by the vigorous expansion of the bath cabinets industry in nations like China, India, and Japan.



The market will be significantly dominated by North America. The rise is a result of higher regional home completion rates, which are anticipated to continue to be a major market driver over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, it is also anticipated that the significant amounts spent in the region on bathroom renovation and retrofitting will increase demand for bathroom cabinets.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Bathroom cabinets Market CAGR 7.7% Segments Covered By Type

By Material

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Bathroom cabinets market:



• Geberit AG

• Roca Sanitario, S.A

• HiB

• Emco Group

• Roper Rhodes Ltd

• FAB Glass

• Nilkamal Limited

• Duravit AG

• Laufen Bathrooms AG

• W. Schneider+Co AG



The global Bathroom cabinets market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• With Mirror

• Without Mirror



By Material



• Wood

• Metal

• Others



By Application



• Residential

• Commercial

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



