The patient simulators market is expected to grow from US$ 1,599.41 million in 2021 to US$ 4,284.03 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028

A patient simulator is a manikin that mimics human anatomy or function (physiology), which can be used to train students and healthcare professionals.Clinical simulation allows practitioners of all levels and healthcare disciplines to practice and improve their clinical skills without any potential harm to patients.



Patient simulators are most frequently used in academic institutions, academic medical centers, government research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and military training centers.



Growing Technological Advancements in Patient Simulators

There have been rapid advancements in healthcare technologies over the last few decades with the emergence of technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, and nanotechnology, and these will continue to shape the future of healthcare in the years to come.Advanced technology has made it possible that computer software can be integrated into manikins.



The organs of one of these lifelike medical simulators, including their heart, blood vessels, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract, can also be made to respond to various human interventions during clinical simulation engagements.The computer software allows human patient simulators to replicate normal and abnormal bodily responses for educational and training purposes.



Often these responses are initiated by several physical events, such as an asthma attack. Therapeutic interventions can also be replicated under certain circumstances, including representing a side effect of a medication.



More advanced simulators allow learners to use mixed reality viewer lenses to visualize the internal anatomy of a simulated patient.With these lenses, students can learn skills through observation and remote active participation.



For instance, Gaumard’s most advanced product combines mixed reality technology with a high-fidelity birthing simulator.With mixed reality goggles, a learner can visualize the baby and cardinal movements during decent while engaging in the hands-on exercise of delivering the baby.



In the event of a complication, the learner can observe the mother’s and baby’s anatomy.Suppose the baby is not descending through the birth canal.



In that case, learners can now manipulate the simulator in a specific way and receive visual feedback indicating that their legs have been moved to the proper position. With patient simulators, learners can practice these skills repeatedly to gain the muscle memory and critical thinking skills needed to react quickly during complicated procedures.



Thus, the growing technological advancement in simulation is expected to introduce new trends to the patient simulators market.

The patient simulators market in North America holds the largest share.The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising preference for patient simulators in nursing education and the availability of better healthcare facilities.



In North America, the US is the largest market for patient simulators.In order to reduce the number of medical errors, the focus on providing medical education by using patient simulators has significantly increased in the US.



Various manufacturers and training organizations have been offering training with the use of their patient simulators.For instance, The Johns Hopkins Medicine Simulation Center is a fully accredited state-of-the-art medical training facility that incorporates various types of simulation, including standardized patients and teaching associates, human patient simulation, virtual reality, task trainers, and computerized simulation.



The primary goal of the center is to improve safety within patient care. These training centers not only help improve patient safety but also increase a clinician’s comfort and response to an emergency situation.



Canada holds the second-largest share of the patient simulators market in North America.There have been various initiatives in Canada to promote the growth of the patient simulators market.



Canada hosts a number of nonprofit institutes and organizations that work in the field of patient simulators.SIM-one—the Ontario Simulation Network—is a not-for-profit organization that connects the simulation community, as well as simulation facilities, resources, and services across Ontario.



It also promotes and advances simulated learning in the health professions. SIM-one is fully supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-term Care.

