Eurobio Scientific: Wietse Mulder, CEO of GenDx, holds a 2% stake

English French

WIETSE MULDER, CEO OF GENDX, HOLDS A 2% STAKE IN EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC



Paris, February 14, 2023 – 5:45

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, was notified by EchiumBio Holding BV, the holding company of Wietse Mulder, CEO of GenDx, the company that was acquired last October by the Group, that it reached a 2% stake in Eurobio Scientific equity.

EchiumBio crossed the statutory threshold of 2% via direct stock purchases on the market, and held 230,956 Eurobio Scientific shares as at February 3, 2023.

"The acquisition of GenDx was made entirely in cash, and Wietse taking a stake in our company after only a few months is a very positive signal," says Denis Fortier, CEO of Eurobio Scientific. "We were delighted to welcome him in our management team, and it is a great pleasure to have him now also as a partner. It is a strong sign of confidence in our joint project.”

For Wietse Mulder, "It seems natural that my professional commitment to Eurobio Scientific's management team be coupled with a financial commitment as a shareholder of the Group. Eurobio Scientific has the key strengths to build a leading European player in the field of molecular diagnostics, and I am convinced that GenDx will strongly contribute to the achievement of this ambition.”

The Board of Directors of Eurobio Scientific will recommend to appoint Wietse Mulder as a director during the next Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting.

Next financial meetings

2022 results: April 5, 2023, after market closes

Annual shareholders’ meeting: June 12, 2023

Half-year 2023 sales: July 24, 2023, after market closes

Half-year results: October 11, 2023, after market closes

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 250 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium and Utrecht in The Netherlands.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.

For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP





Attachment