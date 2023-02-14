Houston Chimney Sweep Company Serves Greater Houston Area For 25 Years

Houston, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

Houston, TX - Masters Services provides expert care for the Houston community. The company delivers professional and attentive masonry and chimney service.

Masters Services Chimney & Masonry - Houston and Chad Murray are pleased to announce that the experienced, family-owned Houston chimney sweep team has achieved a milestone of a quarter-century providing services to the Greater Houston area. Masters Services is the best Houston Chimney Sweep service provider because they deliver professional and attentive masonry and chimney services. The company has two Certified Chimney Professionals on staff, one of whom is a Certified Master Chimney Technician.

A chimney sweep is a human worker who clears soot and ash from chimneys. Today, the term' chimney sweep' refers to more than cleaning the inner surface. When customers contact Masters, it is because their chimney needs to be swept or inspected. The technicians use a chimney brush rather than climbing up into the chimney to clean them. A trained and certified professional should do a chimney cleaning or assessment regularly.

A chimney inspection is a carefully completed review of the exterior and interior of the chimney, looking for potential hazards. There are many ways that a chimney could be putting a home at risk for leaks or fires. It is a dangerous lapse because chimney fires spread very quickly and typically result in a devastating house fire. A Masters Services Houston inspection will ensure that the chimney is up to code standards and keep the home safe.

Masters Services is the top chimney sweep service in Houston. The technicians are educated and knowledgeable about chimney material. Poorly performed repairs leave the customer's home at risk for fire hazards and severe water leaks. Inspections performed according to code are the only way to be sure that the liner has no missing mortar and no cracks in the surface.

Masters Services Chimney & Masonry - Houston | Chimney Sweep company takes certification very seriously. Everyone working in the field is certified as a professional or a technician. The company has a quarter-century of experience.

