Emergency Department Information System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application, and End User

The global emergency department information system (EDIS) market is expected to grow from US$ 751.17 million in 2021 to US$ 1,738.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.



Key factors such as the surge in patient flow at emergency departments and the high adoption of emergency department information systems drive the global emergency department information system (EDIS) market growth. However, the need for huge investments and lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals restrain the market growth.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emergency department information systems has shown a positive impact due to the large pool of COVID-19 patients.The emergency department information system (EDIS) market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of emergency department information systems and the surging patient flow at emergency departments.



Emergency department information system (EDIS) is a database system used by emergency response services to track patients in emergency rooms and aid with other aspects of the ED workflow.To ensure the secure availability of sensitive healthcare information, these solutions are used to streamline patient care delivery, conform to applicable data interoperability requirements, and adhere to privacy and protection policies.



It is a comprehensive electronic health record used to keep track of patient information.



Emergency medical services (EMS) involve the acute care of patients.The EMS departments manage patients with medical complications, and obstetrical and surgical emergencies.



These departments also treat injuries, infections, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications.Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) is a software tool that assists in entering medical orders into computer systems in ambulatory and inpatient settings.



Many former ways of enlisting medicine orders, such as verbal communication (in person or over the phone), written (paper prescriptions), and fax, are being replaced by CPOE.The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide has increased the need for emergency procedures.



The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the most significant causes of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year accounting for 23,000 hospitalizations. The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by WHO regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million deaths are reported due to road accidents every year.



The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the emergency department information system (EDIS) market.



Based on end user, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented into small hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and large hospitals.



The medium-sized hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the medium-sized hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Commission for Protection against Health Risks, National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety, and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma are a few major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the emergency department information system (EDIS) market.

