Tattooed Chef, Inc: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 21, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tattooed Chef, Inc (“Tattooed Chef” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Tattooed Chef, a food company, announced that it would restate its financial statements, revealing that it had overstated revenue by $5.4 million for fiscal year 2021. As a result, the company's stock price fell by 9.8% in after-hours trading, causing losses for investors. The class-action lawsuit alleges that the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, including issues with internal controls, financial errors, and the need to restate financial statements, resulting in misleading positive statements.

