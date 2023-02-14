Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv publishes Annual results 2022

2022
- EPRA earnings: € 45,4 million, an increase of 1% compared to 2021
- EPRA earnings per share: € 1,71, a decrease of 2% compared to 2021
- Proposed gross dividend 2022: € 1,53 per share – at the same level as 2021
- ESG-commitment: Targets achieved, ESG-charter drawn up and Green Finance Framework implemented
Ambition for 2025
- Fair value real estate portfolio > € 1,8 billion
- EPRA earnings per share € 1,85
- ESG-commitment:
- 50% green buildings
- 50% green financings
- CO2-emission reduction in line with SBTi
- Solid foundation of increasing returns and risk profile mainly from logistics segment, via well-considered asset rotation
Attachment