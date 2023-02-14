Highland Lakes Association of REALTORS® begins data delivery through MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid will begin offering the Highland Lakes Association of REALTORS® data access beginning Feb. 14, 2023. This partnership with the Marble Falls, Texas-based organization supports the industry efforts to modernize delivery of and standardize real estate data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service industry's (MLS’) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs nationwide it’s a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

Highland Lakes serves nearly 1,000 real estate professionals in Central Texas. It is among 12 associations and MLSs which have joined MLS Grid in the past year.

“MLS Grid has clearly shown it can help our association better serve our members with their licensing and data access needs,” said Luanne Coleman, Association Executive of the Highland Lakes’ association. “We are pleased to work with an organization which takes seriously the needs of MLSs of all sizes and shares a vision of making it easier for our members to do business.”

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“No matter the size of the MLS, there are similar pain points when it comes to managing data feeds, licensing and compliance,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid exists to make the experience easier for brokers, tech companies and vendors.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

About MLS Grid



Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.





About the Highland Lakes Association of REALTORS®

Highland Lakes Association of REALTORS® has nearly 1,000 members serving Central Texas. The organization has a mission of serving its profession and community through advocacy, education and service.