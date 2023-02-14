Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size To Hit $1219 Million By 2030 | CAGR 7%

New York, United States , Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size to grow from USD 805 million in 2021 to USD 1219 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. Smart pest monitoring management systems are utilized for real-time monitoring of pest populations in residential, commercial, agriculture, and industrial premises. The Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System market size is anticipated to register commendable growth during 2021 to 2030.

Smart pest monitoring management systems are used to monitor pest populations in real time in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial environments. These systems give customers the ability to analyse and predict the rise of pest populations by combining smart pest traps with items like mechanical rats, mouse traps, and smart monitoring traps. They also help customers decide which preventative steps to apply before the insect population increases. The implementation of intelligent pest monitoring systems reduces the costs that consumers incur as a result of the use of chemicals and related pest activities.

Real-time pest population monitoring is done using smart pest monitoring management systems in commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial buildings. In fact, it aids users in utilising mechanical rats, mouse traps, and smart pest traps to analyse and forecast the rise of pest populations through predictive analysis. The user of a sophisticated pest monitoring system can take preventive action before the pest population rises. Not only that, but it also lowers costs for customers by minimising the use of chemicals and other pest control methods because it provides complete site information, including the location of various targeted insects on the property. The main factors that can fuel the growth of the global smart pest monitoring management system market are the expansion of warehouses due to the rise in e-commerce and consumer goods as well as the rising demand for pest control services for the containment of bed bugs, cockroaches, termites, and mosquitoes in residential areas.

Government-imposed lockdown affected businesses in offices, businesses, factories, and many other locations. The need for sophisticated pest monitoring and management methods decreased as a result. The overall demand for the system is likely to increase once the industries resume their typical working conditions. These tools are absolutely necessary because to the rise in rodents, bugs, and pests in numerous industries.

Browse 48 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 235 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents.

Hardware segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global smart pest monitoring management system market is segmented into hardware and software. Over the course of the forecast, the hardware segment will have the highest market share. Hardware for the smart pest monitoring management system includes GPS drones, sensors, and smart monitoring traps. Smart monitoring traps are surveillance tools that draw in specific insect pests, detect the bug as it enters, and capture images of it.

Agriculture segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global smart pest monitoring management system market is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial. Over the course of the forecast, the agriculture segment will hold the biggest market share. As more complex technology is employed to expedite agricultural operations, including farmers' adoption of automated pest monitoring systems, the quantity of manual intervention in fields is decreasing. The manual pest control method used in agriculture is labour-intensive, expensive for farmers to implement, and dangerous for workers' safety. Solutions for effective pest monitoring management lower the frequency of the farmer's recurring field trips for pest monitoring and crop damage from pests. The accuracy of pest monitoring is increased while costs are reduced through the use of intelligent pest monitoring management systems.

North America holds the largest market share over the forecast.

Several North American industries, such as the automotive, chemical, rubber, and others, are expanding their industrial bases. Due to the increase of agricultural operations, this region is also one of the greatest users of smart pest monitoring management systems. Thus, the booming industrial industries are having an impact on the growth of the local market for smart pest monitoring management systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market: Ratdar, Anticimex, Bell Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Corteva, EFOS d.o.o, SnapTrap B.V., Pelsis Group Ltd, VM Products, Rentokil Initial Plc, Futura GmbH, PestWest USA, Ratsense, Ecolab and Others.

