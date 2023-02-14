The Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market is forecast to grow by $3,646.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767773/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global energy demand, economic and environmental benefits, and favorable government regulations.



The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Technology

• Fuel cells

• Engines



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing need for clean energy fuel and rising popularity of distributed energy generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market covers the following areas:

• Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market sizing

• Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market forecast

• Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors that include 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

