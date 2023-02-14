The Global Artificial Fur Market is forecast to grow by $119.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Fur Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729132/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial fur market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prominence for online shopping, shift to artificial fur from animal fur, and increase in number of initiatives for banning animal fur farming.



The artificial fur market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Apparel

• Upholstery and home textiles

• Other accessories



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the product developments by end-users as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial fur market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic and increasing prominence of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial fur market covers the following areas:

• Artificial fur market sizing

• Artificial fur market forecast

• Artificial fur market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial fur market vendors that include Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, DealTask Pty Ltd., ECOPEL, EZ Fabric, JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd., Pahwa Fur Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Peltex Fibres Sarl, Ramtex Inc., Shannon Fabrics Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., Texfactor Textiles, Trims Lannd, USA Knit Products, Wayfair Inc., Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Fur Co. Ltd. Also, the artificial fur market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

