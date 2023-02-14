The Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market is forecast to grow by $3996.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658072/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the generator market in data centers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, rising demand for data centers, and increased power consumption in data centers.



The generator market in data centers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Diesel

• Gas



By Capacity

• Less than 1MW

• 1MW-2MW

• More than 2MW



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as one of the prime reasons driving the generator market in data centers market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of bi-fuel technology in generators and increasing use of dual power feeds in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the generator market in data centers market covers the following areas:

• Generator market in data centers market sizing

• Generator market in data centers market forecast

• Generator market in data centers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading generator market in data centers market vendors that include Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, AVK SEG, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nidec Corp., Powerica Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd, Volvo Penta AB, Wartsila Corp., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the generator market in data centers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________