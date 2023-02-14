The Global Green-Roofs Market is forecast to grow by $8106.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green-Roofs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647232/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the green-roofs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in global warming due to green roofs, better management of rainwater runoff flow, and supporting policies.



The green-roofs market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Product

• Extensive

• Intensive



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems as one of the prime reasons driving the green-roofs market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on green roofs becoming bee habitats and adoption of rating schemes for evaluating green-roof performance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the green-roofs market covers the following areas:

• Green-roofs market sizing

• Green-roofs market forecast

• Green-roofs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green-roofs market vendors that include Apex Green Roofs Inc., Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Columbia Green Technologies, ecospaces LLC, Intrinsic Landscaping Inc., LiveRoof LLC, Onduline Group SAS, Optigrun international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen BV, Sika AG, Sky Garden Ltd., Skyland USA, SKYSPACE Green Roofs, SOPREMA SAS, Vegetal i.D. Inc., Vitaroofs International Inc., and ZinCo GmbH. Also, the green-roofs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



