PEF Advisors Acquires Freedom Village Apartment Community in Homewood, Ill.

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, announced their recent acquisition of Freedom Village, an existing apartment community in Homewood, Cook County, Ill. This is PEF Advisors’ second acquisition in Cook County, Ill. in the past 12 months.



Originally built in 1998 with tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Freedom Village is a single 3-story building which serves low-income seniors. Comprised of 198-units, the property includes a mix of 124 one-bedroom units and 74 two-bedroom units. All of Freedom Village’s 198-units are allotted at 60% area median income (AMI).

Freedom Village is 98.5% occupied (as of November 2022) and provides an abundance of amenities, both in-unit and within the apartment community. Units include fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, 6-panel wood doors, in-unit heating/cooling systems, vinyl plank & carpet flooring and walk-in closets for the two-bedroom units. Within the property, there is a community room with a kitchen, elevators, lounges, outdoor patio with BBQ grills, library, laundry facilities, fitness center and a game room with a pool table. Parking consists of 40 garage spaces and 93 surface spaces.

“This project sits in a unique part of Cook County as residents are walking distance to major retail corridors and public transportation,” said Ann Caruana, President & Chief Investments Officer at PEF Advisors. “There is a high demand of housing in the area, and we hope through our dedication in the preservation of affordable housing, Freedom Village will further serve the community.”

About Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC

Since 2016, Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors) has focused on acquiring and preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets through private equity funding. PEF Advisors is an affiliate of the WNC & Associates, Inc. (WNC) family of companies with access to WNC’s more than 51 years’ experience in acquiring more than 1,700 properties representing $17 billion in affordable housing nationwide, including through tax credit and/or preservation equity strategies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/178fa277-4ec8-4c16-872a-4d2e99f00d81