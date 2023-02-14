The Global Telehealth Market is forecast to grow by $170.82 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telehealth Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570377/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the telehealth market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cases of chronic diseases, increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, and improving patient engagement.



The telehealth market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Services

• Solutions



By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Payers

• Patients



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for technology as one of the prime reasons driving the telehealth market growth during the next few years. Also, funding for the growth of telehealth and the growing number of M&A and product development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the telehealth market covers the following areas:

• Telehealth market sizing

• Telehealth market forecast

• Telehealth market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telehealth market vendors that include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed. Also, the telehealth market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

