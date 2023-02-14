The Global Modified Starch Market is forecast to grow by $2862.71 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Starch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166374/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the modified starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners, high demand for corn starch as a less expensive alternative, and increase in R&D activities associated with modified starches.



The modified starch market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry

• Liquid



By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Textile and paper

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of modified starch-based plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the modified starch market growth during the next few years. Also, use of novel technologies for the production and development of physically modified starches and improvements in oxidation of starches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the modified starch market covers the following areas:

• Modified starch market sizing

• Modified starch market forecast

• Modified starch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modified starch market vendors that include Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc. Also, the modified starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

