The Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is forecast to grow by $1236.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period

Our report on the automatic and smart pet feeder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace, rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing, and introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding.



The automatic and smart pet feeder market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Automatic

• Smart



By End-user

• Dogs

• Cats



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the smart homes augmenting demand for smart pet feeders as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of electronic weighing of food in pet feeders and built-in microphone and remote video camera for better communication will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automatic and smart pet feeder market covers the following areas:

• Automatic and smart pet feeder market sizing

• Automatic and smart pet feeder market forecast

• Automatic and smart pet feeder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors that include C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc. Also, the automatic and smart pet feeder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

