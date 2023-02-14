The Global Venturi Mask Market is forecast to grow by $1947.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Venturi Mask Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115005/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the venturi mask market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, increasing adoption of homecare, and marketing strategies of vendors.



The venturi mask market is segmented as below:

By Application

• COPD

• Asthma

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Homecare

• ASCs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on improved product designs as one of the prime reasons driving the venturi mask market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online marketing services and increasing healthcare expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the venturi mask market covers the following areas:

• Venturi mask market sizing

• Venturi mask market forecast

• Venturi mask market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading venturi mask market vendors that include Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Amechotechnology.com, Becton Dickinson and Co., Braun and Co. Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd., GaleMed Corp., HSINER Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Invacare Corp., JG Moriya, Medline Industries LP, pfm medical ag, PVS SpA, Smiths Group Plc, Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd., SunMed, and SureCare Community Services Ltd. Also, the venturi mask market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

