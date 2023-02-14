Global Antibody Cocktail Market Size To Hit USD 5159.78 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 10.6%

New York, United States , Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibody Cocktail Market Size to grow from USD 2,083.70 million in 2021 to USD 5159.78 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. The Antibody Cocktails market has been growing owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of strategies such as agreements and partnerships propel the market’s growth.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to re-evaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 131 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Antibody Cocktails Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Polyvalent Antibody, and Monovalent Antibody), By Indication (HIV, Cancer, COVID-19, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents.

The monovalent antibody segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the Antibody Cocktails market is categorized into Polyvalent Antibody, and Monovalent Antibody. The monovalent antibody segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Because more products are receiving regulatory body approval. For instance, in November 2021, the Japanese health ministry granted casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail fast-track approval for use as a post-exposure prophylaxis to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the United States. This drug was developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The hospital pharmacies segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the antibody cocktails market is categorized into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the higher number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalised. For instance, according to data published by World in Data, a scholarly online journal that focuses on major global issues including poverty, disease, hunger, and others, there were around 101,837 people hospitalised in the U.S. as of February 5, 2022, all of whom had COVID-19.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Antibody Cocktail Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The market for Antibody Cocktails in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increasing rising R&D activities by several small and medium enterprises to develop medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the U.S. has kept its R&D tax credit low, increasing the demand for Antibody Cocktails in the market. Also, the population of elderly people in the region is rising at an alarming rate; however, America and Canada have the most prosperous ageing populations due to social security payments by the government. For instance, the Nordson Corporation launched a Polyurethane Tubing named 80 Durometer medical tube for medical applications. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Antibody Cocktail Market include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Others.

