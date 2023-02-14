The Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is forecast to grow by $7938.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114939/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wet tissue and wipe market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions, growing concerns regarding hygiene, and rising demand for wet tissues and wipes from healthcare sector.



The wet tissue and wipe market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal care

• Household

• Industrial commercial and institutional



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Technology

• Spunlace

• Airlaid

• Wetlaid

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of natural tissues and wipes and adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wet tissue and wipe market vendors that include 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC. Also, the wet tissue and wipe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

