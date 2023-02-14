The Global Smart Machines Market is forecast to grow by $25.41 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Machines Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090620/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changes in global labor force, miniaturization of sensors, and technological advances in hardware.



The smart machines market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Hardware



By Product

• Expert systems

• Autonomous robots

• Digital assistants

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of IIoT as one of the prime reasons driving the smart machines market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of data analytics and improvements in machine vision systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart machines market covers the following areas:

• Smart machines market sizing

• Smart machines market forecast

• Smart machines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart machines market vendors that include Apple Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., CoreTigo Ltd., Creative Virtual Ltd., HAHN Group GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smarsh Inc., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Amazon.com Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., RELX Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. Also, the smart machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



