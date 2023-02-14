The Global Quantum Computing Market is forecast to grow by $9,013.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.84% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Computing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961903/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing expenditure by stakeholders, growing use of quantum cryptography, and advent of exascale supercomputers.



The quantum computing market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Government

• IT and telecom

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of AI and machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the quantum computing market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of quantum networks and increasing use of quantum photonics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quantum computing market vendors that include 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anyon Systems Inc., Atos SE, D-Wave Quantum Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ID Quantique SA, International Business Machines Corp., IonQ Inc., Microsoft Corp., QC Ware, QRA Corp., Quantica Computacao, Quantinuum Ltd., Quantum Circuits Inc., Qubitekk Inc., Rigetti and Co. LLC, and Intel Corp. Also, the quantum computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



