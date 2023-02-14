The Global Power Transformers Market is forecast to grow by $11575.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transformers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933647/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power transformers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by modernization of existing transformers, expansion of T&D driving the demand for power transformers, and expansion of renewable power generation capacity.



The power transformers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Liquid immersed

• Dry type



By End-user

• Commercial power

• Residential power

• Industrial power



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil as one of the prime reasons driving the power transformers market growth during the next few years. Also, digitalization of transformers and emergence of eco-efficient power transformers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power transformers market covers the following areas:

• Power transformers market sizing

• Power transformers market forecast

• Power transformers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power transformers market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ALTRAFO Srl, Altro Transformers Pty. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Etel Transformers Pty ltd, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Layer Electronics Srl, MGM Transformer Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Energy AG, Southern Electronic Services, Tyree Industries, and Wilson Power And Distribution Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Also, the power transformers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________