From Humble Roots to Go-Go Beats: DC Based Entertainment Manager Pens Inspiring Biography “RISE AND SHINE: A GO-GO LEGEND,” Documenting The Life of Renowned Go-Go Music Influencer

Charleston, SC, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area where Go-Go is now considered the official music of the city, Quentis “Que” Scott-Adams knew she wanted to be part of the music industry from the age of thirteen. After meeting legendary guitarist Michael Hampton from Parliament Funkadelic band, she was hooked. She later became a fan of DC Go-Go music after grooving to the rhythm of bands such as Chuck Brown, Northeast Groovers, Experience Unlimited, Pure Elegance, Rare Essence.

By the time she reached her early twenties, she was the lead singer of a rock band called “Electric Thirst.” In 2013, she became the CEO of Rough Diamond Entertainment, responsible for managing artists within the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV). Despite all the influx of musical talent, her appreciation for Go-Go music remained steadfast and when the opportunity arose to preserve the life story of one of Go-Go’s most influential songwriters and producers, she jumped at the chance.

In “Rise and Shine: A Go-Go Legend,” Que chronicles the life of Jacquel “Reo” Edwards. From his humble roots as the son of sharecroppers to a thriving career managing artists and bands like Chuck Brown and Trouble Funk, Reo achieved renown through hard work, determination and perseverance in the music industry, while producing back-to-back hit songs for the most popular bands in Go-Go history. Recognized as one of the pioneers of Go-Go music, he dominated the genre for years in Washington DC, and further solidified his status in the music culture with custom-designed speakers and sound systems tailored to the Go-Go sound. Reo’s focused and faith-driven success story is riveting, exciting and relatable, and offers a unique look not only at the life of an extraordinary individual who has made an indelible mark on the history of Go-Go music, but one who gives deep insight into the craftsmanship he used to make millions in music production.

Quentis “Que” Scott is the author of Rise and Shine: A Go-Go Legend. She is a graduate of Computer Studies from the University of Maryland University College in College Park MD, with a Master’s Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University in Washington DC. In 2013, Que became Chief Executive Officer for Rough Diamond Entertainment LLC (@roughdiamonde – IG) in Washington DC, where she provides artist management for local hip-hop, rap and RnB artists. Her entertainment industry associates and acquaintances include Grammy Award Winning Producer Natasha Pierson (www.natashapierson.com), Los Angeles Music Producers DuaneDaRock and Lorenzo Johnson, (former) Washington Post Style Editor and Chief Jill Hudson, the Fleet DJs and a host of major record label Executives and A&Rs across the country.

