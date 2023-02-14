The Global Microbiology Testing Market is forecast to grow by $3012.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiology Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796572/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the microbiology testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer, increasing initiatives for rapid diagnostics of infectious diseases, and rising demand for analytical instruments in food and beverage industries.



The microbiology testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumable

• Instruments



By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing applications of microorganisms as one of the prime reasons driving the microbiology testing market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in food safety concerns and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microbiology testing market covers the following areas:

• Microbiology testing market sizing

• Microbiology testing market forecast

• Microbiology testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microbiology testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Don Whitley Scientific Ltd., Euroclone SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Institut Merieux, Kypha Inc., Liofilchem Srl, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the microbiology testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

