The Global Pneumonia Testing Market is forecast to grow by $709 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumonia Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793561/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pneumonia testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of pneumonia and concerns associated with pneumonia mortality, development of advanced multiplex pc for pneumonia detection, and rise in geriatric population.



The pneumonia testing market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Consumables

• Analyzers



By Method

• Immunodiagnostics

• Molecular diagnostics

• Point-of-care testing



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing importance of promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the pneumonia testing market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of new disease targets and the rising number of M&A and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pneumonia testing market covers the following areas:

• Pneumonia testing market sizing

• Pneumonia testing market forecast

• Pneumonia testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pneumonia testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Diamedica SIA, Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, LGC Group, Meridian Bioscience Inc., OpGen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and DiaSorin SpA. Also, the pneumonia testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793561/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________