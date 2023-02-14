The Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to grow by $1108.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793410/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anesthesia monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology.



The anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Standalone

• Integrated



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory service centers

• Clinics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for disposable anesthesia monitoring devices and increasing marketing strategies of vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anesthesia monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Anesthesia monitoring devices market sizing

• Anesthesia monitoring devices market forecast

• Anesthesia monitoring devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anesthesia monitoring devices market vendors that include B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc., Masimo Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Siemens AG. Also, the anesthesia monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

