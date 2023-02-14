The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is forecast to grow by $3831.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661534/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pharmaceutical excipients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for functional excipients, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and evolution in techniques used to produce excipients.



The pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic

• Inorganic



By Product

• Binders and fillers

• Coating agents

• Disintegrants

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for new excipients to develop easily consumable drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical excipients market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing incidence of age-related and other ailments and increasing per capita expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pharmaceutical excipients market covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical excipients market sizing

• Pharmaceutical excipients market forecast

• Pharmaceutical excipients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical excipients market vendors that include Actylis, Air Liquide SA, Associated British Foods Plc, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Colorcon Inc., Croda International Plc, DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., J M Huber Corp., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Wacker Chemie AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., and The Lubrizol Corp.. Also, the pharmaceutical excipients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



