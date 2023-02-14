The Global Automotive Sunroof Market is forecast to grow by $9143.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594248/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive sunroof market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of SUVs, adoption of smart glass technology, and adoption of wind deflectors.



The automotive sunroof market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Luxury passenger vehicles

• Mid-size passenger vehicles

• Entry-level passenger vehicles



By Material

• Glass

• Fabric



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of polycarbonate applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive sunroof market growth during the next few years. Also, development of solar sunroof and development of sunroof airbags will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive sunroof market covers the following areas:

• Automotive sunroof market sizing

• Automotive sunroof market forecast

• Automotive sunroof market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive sunroof market vendors that include AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., Automotive Sunroof Customcraft Inc., BAIC Group, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mobitech Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Wuhu Motiontec Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive sunroof market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

