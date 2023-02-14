The Global Hypodermic Needles Market is forecast to grow by $1913.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539037/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hypodermic needles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles, increasing compliance of safety needles, and market expansion in emerging economies.



The hypodermic needles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Safety needles

• Non-safety needles



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• ASCs

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high demand for vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the hypodermic needles market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of user-friendly features in hypodermic needles and increasing partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hypodermic needles market covers the following areas:

• Hypodermic needles market sizing

• Hypodermic needles market forecast

• Hypodermic needles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hypodermic needles market vendors that include B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cadence Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., EXELINT International Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Hi Tech Medics Pvt Ltd., Iscon Surgicals Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Retractable Technologies Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Terumo Medical Corp., Vita Needle Co., and Vygon SAS. Also, the hypodermic needles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

