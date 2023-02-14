The Global Hearing Aid Market is forecast to grow by $3652.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hearing Aid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458263/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hearing aid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss, growth in the use of binaural hearing aids, and a growing focus on compliance with industrial standards.



The hearing aid market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hearing devices

• Hearing implants



By End-user

• Adults

• Pediatricians



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the hearing aid market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the internet of things (IoT)-integrated devices with additional features and the growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hearing aid market vendors that include Advin Health Care, Amplifon SpA, Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Audicus Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Beltone, Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Oticon Inc., RION Co. Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Widex AS, WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc. Also, the hearing aid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

