The Global Packaged Vegan Foods Market is forecast to grow by $25695.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.92% during the forecast period

Our report on the packaged vegan foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising veganism, growing organized retail sector, and rise of private label brands.



The packaged vegan foods market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Vegan milk

• Vegan meat

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the health benefits of vegan diet as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged vegan foods market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness of lactose intolerance conditions and growing inclination toward plant-based proteins will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the packaged vegan foods market covers the following areas:

• Packaged vegan foods market sizing

• Packaged vegan foods market forecast

• Packaged vegan foods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged vegan foods market vendors that include Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Ripple Foods PBC, SunOpta Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., VBites Foods Ltd., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. Also, the packaged vegan foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

