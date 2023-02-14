The Global Web Application Firewall Market is forecast to grow by $6895.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.76% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Application Firewall Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339171/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the web application firewall market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cloud-based systems, growing number of cyberthreats, and compliance with regulatory policies.



The web application firewall market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• E-Commemrce

• BFSI

• Government

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the prevalence of shadow IT as one of the prime reasons driving the web application firewall market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of BYOD concept among enterprises and emergence of devops will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the web application firewall market covers the following areas:

• Web application firewall market sizing

• Web application firewall market forecast

• Web application firewall market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web application firewall market vendors that include A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NSFOCUS Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Positive Technologies, Qualys Inc., Radware Ltd., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sophos Ltd., UBIKA, and Venustech Group Inc. Also, the web application firewall market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

