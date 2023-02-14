Global Wood Adhesives Market Size, Share To Grow $ 22.8 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 4.8%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Wood Adhesives Market Size to grow from USD 5.27 billion in 2021 to USD 22.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The wood adhesives market has grown due to the increasing construction demands, and increased demands of furniture, and housing components manufacturing. There are advancements in new technologies to help ease the wood adhesives experience of people, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.





Key Insights

The global wood adhesives market was valued at USD 5.27 Billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

The global wood adhesives market is expected to reach USD 22.8 Billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to revaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.





The urea-formaldehyde segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the wood adhesives market growth is categorized into polyurethane, isocyanates, urea-formaldehyde, phenol-formaldehyde, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy and others. The urea-formaldehyde segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The demand for urea-formaldehyde is increasing because it exhibits outstanding flexural modulus and high tensile strength due to which it is widely used in particleboard and interior-grade plywood.

The solvent-based segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the wood adhesives market share is categorized into water-based, solvent-based and others. The solvent-based segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Solvent-based adhesives come in liquid form. Solvent-based adhesives dry quickly because the solvent evaporates when introduced into a polymer solution due to which the demand for solvent-based adhesives accounts for a major share in the growth of the market.

The oriented strand boards segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the substrate, the wood adhesives market size is categorized into plywood, fiberboards, oriented standard boards, solid woods and others. The oriented strand boards segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for oriented strand boards is because it offers resistance against water when the dried strands are combined with glue and wax to build a board.

The furniture segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the wood adhesives industry is categorized into housing components, doors and windows, flooring, furniture and others. The furniture segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for wood adhesives to be used in furniture manufacturing since they provide excellent bonding abilities accounts for a major share in the growth of the wood adhesives market.





Wood adhesives Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 22.8 Billion CAGR 4.8% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product Type, By Technology, By Substrate, By End User , By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sika AG, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Bostik SA, HB Fuller, Jubilant Industries Ltd., Henkel AG, Minnesota, Pidilite Industries, The DOW Chemical Company, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, KGaA

Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Wood Adhesives Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Rapid urbanization in the region is responsible for the growth of the wood adhesives market.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Product Type

Polyurethane

Isocyanates

Urea-formaldehyde

Phenol-formaldehyde

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Others

Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Substrate

Plywood

Fiberboards

Oriented Standard Boards

Solid Woods

Others

Global Wood Adhesives Market, By End User

Housing Components

Doors and Windows

Flooring

Furniture

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players

Sika AG

3M Company

Akzo Nobel NV

Bostik SA

HB Fuller

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Henkel AG

Minnesota

Pidilite Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

Franklin Adhesives and Polymers

KGaA

Other





Some Recent Developments News in the Global Wood adhesives Market:

USA, In May 2021, H.B. Fuller will strengthen their engineering adhesive applications by concentrating on high-performance adhesives.





