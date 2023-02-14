The Global Leather Goods Market is forecast to grow by $90.98 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leather Goods Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153863/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the leather goods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovative marketing strategies, product premiumization owing to design and material innovation, and the influence of celebrity endorsements on customers’ purchase decisions and growing demand for designer collections.



The leather goods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Footwear

• LBWP

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of different leather varieties as one of the prime reasons driving the leather goods market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for luxury handbags made of eco-friendly materials and advances in manufacturing technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the leather goods market covers the following areas:

• Leather goods market sizing

• Leather goods market forecast

• Leather goods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leather goods market vendors that include Adidas AG, Bata India Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., GLobalLeathers, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Samsonite International S.A., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. Also, the leather goods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

