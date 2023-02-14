The Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market is forecast to grow by $71.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938206/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the unified communication and collaboration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for video and voice conferencing, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand for webrtc-enabled devices.



The unified communication and collaboration market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Enterprise collaboration

• Enterprise telephony

• Contact center



By End-user

• Enterprise

• Government



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of BYOD concept as one of the prime reasons driving the unified communication and collaboration market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption by SMEs and rapid growth of IoT and wearable devices in the corporate training landscape will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the unified communication and collaboration market covers the following areas:

• Unified communication and collaboration market sizing

• Unified communication and collaboration market forecast

• Unified communication and collaboration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified communication and collaboration market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., GoTo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intrado Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., RingCentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Also, the unified communication and collaboration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

