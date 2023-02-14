Disposable Gloves Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 44.62 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size Was Valued At USD 23.03 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 26.82 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.64 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before, and the demand for disposable gloves has been higher than anyone thought it would be compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew by 80.8% from 2019 to 2020.

COVID-19's spread has shown how important it is for public health care facilities and staff to be clean. Gloves, especially those used in the medical field, are an important way to protect healthcare workers from diseases that can spread. Since the pandemic started, the number of health care workers who need personal protective equipment (PPE) has gone through the roof. Even though the effects of the coronavirus aren't as bad as they were at the start of the pandemic, there is still a strong demand for healthcare PPE like medical gloves. Because new versions of viruses are coming out that are more likely to spread, this trend is likely to keep going. Also, governments and regulatory bodies all over the world are putting in place stricter rules for industrial safety. This is giving the disposable gloves market new ways to grow.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Disposable Gloves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

January 2021 – Ansell Limited completed the acquisition of the Primus brand and related assets comprising the Primus Gloves and Life Sciences business belonging to Sanrea Healthcare Products (“Primus”). Additionally, Ansell and Primus have entered into a long-term supply partnership. Primus is an Indian manufacturer and distributor of gloves marketed to the life sciences and professional healthcare sectors, and one of the few global producers of long cuff gloves with high brand recognition. The acquisition strengthens the company's position in this important Indian market and provides an opportunity to further accelerate the growth of its life sciences business.

– Ansell Limited completed the acquisition of the Primus brand and related assets comprising the Primus Gloves and Life Sciences business belonging to Sanrea Healthcare Products (“Primus”). Additionally, Ansell and Primus have entered into a long-term supply partnership. Primus is an Indian manufacturer and distributor of gloves marketed to the life sciences and professional healthcare sectors, and one of the few global producers of long cuff gloves with high brand recognition. The acquisition strengthens the company's position in this important Indian market and provides an opportunity to further accelerate the growth of its life sciences business. May 2021 - Honeywell and Premier Inc. entered into a new business partnership to increase production of nitrile exam gloves in the United States. It is estimated that in the first year alone, the new partnership will produce at least 750 million nitrile exam gloves. The partnership is expected to provide access to locally produced examination gloves for hospitals, clinics and other healthcare professionals in the United States.

Segment Overview

Material Insights

In 2021, natural rubber latex gloves made up most of the market. One of the most common kinds of gloves is made of latex. These kinds of gloves are very stretchy and can easily fit the shape of your hand. Because natural rubber latex is stretchy and strong, they don't tear or get holes. People often wear natural rubber latex gloves when the material needs to be waterproof and resistant to chemicals. They keep germs, viruses, and even your own body fluids from getting on your hands. They can also protect against chemicals that dissolve in water and common cleaning products like detergents and alcohols. Because of these important things, natural rubber latex gloves are a good choice for lab work, dentistry, surgery, healthcare, and more.

Application Insights

In terms of both volume and value, the healthcare and medical segment made up the biggest part of the market. When it comes to health care and medicine, disposable gloves are very important because they keep both the wearer and the patient from getting sick or spreading an infection. Exam gloves are still a key part of the plan to keep infections from happening. Also, more people want better health care facilities because there are more chronic diseases and more older people in the world. Many developed and developing countries have built more health care facilities because more and more people are getting older. This is likely to cause the market to grow.

Regional Outlook:

Southeast Asia had a big share of the market in 2021, and rising demand in the healthcare sector is likely to keep it there during the forecast period. The region's changing demographics and ageing population are likely to bring in more money for the healthcare industry. Also, more and more people are going to Thailand and Malaysia for medical care. This is because a lot of people from other countries come to use their world-class medical facilities. The rise in demand from places where the health care industry is growing is one thing that is helping the market grow.

North America is likely to grow because demand from industry is going up. Since the pandemic started, the U.S. manufacturing sector has been steadily growing. This is likely to keep happening as long as manufacturing keeps giving the U.S. the jobs it needs. The current government is also working hard to come up with new policies that can help create new jobs. Also, the trade war between the U.S. and China has sped up China's move away from the U.S. and helped American manufacturing grow. So, the industrial sector in the area is probably what will drive the growth of the market.

East Asia is expected to grow quickly because the food and drink industry is getting bigger and bigger. People are likely to buy more food and drinks as they get more money and their lives get better. To keep food clean and safe while it's being prepared, gloves are a must. So, rising demand from places where the food processing industry is growing is likely to drive the market as a whole.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248529/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 44.64 Billion By Material Natural Rubber Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves, Others By Application Healthcare & Medical, Industrial, Food Industry, Others By Companies Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia), ANSELL LTD (Australia), Sempermed (Austria), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Intco Medical (China), Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Riverstone Holdings Limited (Malaysia), YTY Group (Malaysia), Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO., LTD (China), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Synthomer plc (U.K.), 3M (U.S) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

It works better and looks better. Nitrile gloves helped push the market forward.

A type of rubber called nitrile is made in a lab. Often, gloves are made with it. Nitrile, a synthetic rubber, has always been known as a very durable material for gloves. It lasts longer than vinyl, which is why more people are buying it. Nitrile has been around for a long time, but it has only recently become less expensive. Because of this, it is becoming more popular in fields like medicine, food, cleaning, and more. One of the best things about nitrile gloves is that they are harder to puncture than other gloves. Nitrile rubber gloves are also comfortable to work in and fit well. People who are allergic to natural rubber can wear Nitrile gloves to keep their hands safe. Because of this, they can be used in medical settings where they might come in contact with body fluids, microorganisms, or chemicals. Nitrile gloves are also used in construction, roofing, and carpentry, among other fields. Most of the time, they use gloves with a tough nitrile coating that grips well and is resistant to water and chemicals.

Driving Factors:

We are pushing for better safety and hygiene rules at work so that the market can grow.

More people get hurt or die on the job in the construction industry than in any other industry. Since construction workers' hands are often in danger on the job site, accidents can happen if they don't take enough safety precautions. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that construction workers who weren't wearing gloves are most likely to hurt their hands. About 30% of hand injuries are caused by gloves that are too small or worn out. All of the risks that come with these kinds of accidents can be easily brought down to a safe level by wearing the right PPE on the job site, like gloves. Building and infrastructure projects that are getting bigger in China, the U.S., and India are likely to give markets around the world a chance to grow. In many places, the construction industry is growing because businesses and people need more buildings. As stricter laws and safety standards for the construction industry are put in place, the demand for protective gloves is likely to rise.

Restraining Factors:

Because there are not many places to get raw materials, the market is vulnerable to problems in the supply chain.

Most of the raw materials, like latex, that are used to make disposable gloves come from Asian countries like China and Malaysia. Because the source of raw materials is so concentrated, a problem at the source can have a big effect on almost every stakeholder along the value chain. One of the biggest glove makers in Malaysia, Top Glove, had to stop making gloves at its 28 factories in November 2020. Since Top Glove makes a lot of gloves, it would take longer for orders to come in and for packages to be shipped. A lot of customers were hurt by this. When things like this happen, they can hurt global demand and make the market grow more slowly.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia), ANSELL LTD (Australia), Sempermed (Austria), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Intco Medical (China), Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Riverstone Holdings Limited (Malaysia), YTY Group (Malaysia), Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO., LTD (China), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Synthomer plc (U.K.), 3M (U.S), and others.

By Technology

Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves

Others

By Application

Healthcare & Medical

Industrial

Food Industry

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Paints and Coatings Market - The Global Paints And Coatings Market Size Was Valued At USD 160.03 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 167.04 Billion In 2022 To USD 235.06 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Paints And Coatings Market Size Was Valued At USD 160.03 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 167.04 Billion In 2022 To USD 235.06 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period. Semiconductor IP Market - The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period. Machine Learning (ML) Market - The Global Machine Learning (ML) Market Size Was Valued At USD 15.44 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 21.17 Billion In 2022 To USD 209.91 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 38.8% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com