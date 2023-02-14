The Global Servo Motors and Drives Market is forecast to grow by $3958.7 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938166/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the servo motors and drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors, focus on increasing energy efficiency in industries, and increase in demand for automated equipment on industrial premises.



The servo motors and drives market is segmented as below:

By Product

• DC servo motors/drives

• AC servo motors/drives



By Type

• Rotary system

• Linear system



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advances and new product developments as one of the prime reasons driving the servo motors and drives market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of iot in motors and drives and emergence of miniature servo motors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the servo motors and drives market covers the following areas:

• Servo motors and drives market sizing

• Servo motors and drives market forecast

• Servo motors and drives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading servo motors and drives market vendors that include Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rozum Robotics, Schneider Electric SE, SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., ADTECH SHENZHEN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Also, the servo motors and drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

