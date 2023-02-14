Melbourne Corporate Bookers Are Getting Ahead With Their 2023 Planning, Securing the Best Function Spaces for Their Events

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, the outlook for the business events landscape is strong. Already, the platform is seeing an increasing number of corporate organisations submitting briefs for their 2023 events, with the event planning team currently working on over $2.7 million worth of events for the year ahead.

HeadBox says there is no doubt the pandemic left people craving human connection, with a huge increase in face-to-face meetings and events in 2022. With the industry set for another particularly strong year, HeadBox is encouraging bookers to submit their briefs now before function venues Melbourne-wide with availability become limited.

While major companies in the past have typically run an annual conference or event, HeadBox says smaller, in-person events are now becoming a key part of the corporate events calendar. Smaller, more intimate, in-person events provide organisations with an opportunity to build trust and authenticity, effectively humanising a brand.

With more events being run throughout the year, HeadBox says it is critical for event bookers to source inspiring venues, with more visually appealing spaces linked to better engagement from the audience. Partnering with the best function rooms Melbourne-wide, HeadBox says there are spaces to accommodate all types of events.

On a mission to make planning meetings and events easy and hassle-free, HeadBox launched in Australia in 2021 and now services seven cities across the country. For bookers, the event tech platform gives them more choices in venues and the software has streamlined the planning and booking process, allowing teams to be more efficient and productive. Bookers can simply upload their event brief to the platform and sit back while the professional event planners at HeadBox bring their ideal event to life.

To learn more about how HeadBox works or to search for the best event and party venues Melbourne wide, visit HeadBox online today.

