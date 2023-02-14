nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters, nCino

+1 910.734.7743

harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook, nCino

+1 919.691.4206

kathryn.cook@ncino.com