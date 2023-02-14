NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $60.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $63.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $292.9 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $231.1 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the year was $291.6 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $236.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “The fourth quarter capped another year of standout success for National MI. In 2022, we delivered strong operating performance, generated significant NIW volume and growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and achieved record profitability and an 18.4% return on equity. We continued to manage with discipline and a focus on through-the-cycle performance, and looking forward, we’re well-positioned to continue to serve our customers and their borrowers, support our talented team, and deliver sustained performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Selected fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $184.0 billion, compared to $179.2 billion at the end of the third quarter and $152.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021





Net premiums earned were $119.6 million, compared to $118.3 million in the third quarter and $113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021





Underwriting and operating expenses were $26.7 million, compared to $27.1 million in the third quarter and $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021





Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.4 million, compared to a benefit of $3.4 million in the third quarter and a benefit of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021





Shareholders’ equity was $1.6 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $19.31. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $21.76, up 4% compared to $20.85 in the third quarter and 19% compared to $18.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021





Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 18.6%, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter and 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021





At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.4 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion





Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Change (1) Change (1) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 184.0 $ 179.2 $ 152.3 3 % 21 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 10.5 16.7 17.0 (37 )% (38 )% Single premium 0.3 0.6 1.4 (52 )% (80 )% Total (2) 10.7 17.2 18.3 (38 )% (42 )% FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 119.6 118.3 113.9 1 % 5 % Insurance Claims and Claim (Benefits) Expenses 3.4 (3.4 ) (0.5 ) (202 )% (790 )% Underwriting and Operating Expenses 26.7 27.1 38.8 (2 )% (31 )% Net Income 72.9 76.8 60.5 (5 )% 21 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (3) 21.76 20.85 18.23 4 % 19 % Loss Ratio 2.9 % (2.9) % (0.4 )% Expense Ratio 22.3 % 22.9 % 34.1 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

(3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally, by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "perceive," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including rising interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policy, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), such as the FHFA's priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (“PMIERs”) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning "Qualified Mortgage" and "Qualified Residential Mortgage"; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; uncertainty relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus and its variants or the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third-parties to contain the spread of COVID-19, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and our business, operations and personnel; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including the exposure of our confidential customer and other confidential information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) and enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. Furthermore, all unexercised warrants expired in April 2022 and, as such, no change in fair value will be recognized in future reporting periods. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

(5) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 119,584 $ 113,933 $ 475,266 $ 444,294 Net investment income 13,341 10,045 46,406 38,072 Net realized investment gains 6 714 481 729 Other revenues 176 380 1,192 1,977 Total revenues 133,107 125,072 523,345 485,072 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 3,450 (500 ) (3,594 ) 12,305 Underwriting and operating expenses 26,711 38,843 117,490 142,303 Service expenses 131 650 1,094 2,509 Interest expense 8,035 8,029 32,163 31,796 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — (112 ) (1,113 ) (566 ) Total expenses 38,327 46,910 146,040 188,347 Income before income taxes 94,780 78,162 377,305 296,725 Income tax expense 21,840 17,639 84,403 65,595 Net income $ 72,940 $ 60,523 $ 292,902 $ 231,130 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 3.45 $ 2.70 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.69 $ 3.39 $ 2.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 83,592 85,757 84,921 85,620 Diluted 84,809 87,117 85,999 86,885 Loss ratio(1) 2.9 % (0.4 )% (0.8 )% 2.8 % Expense ratio(2) 22.3 % 34.1 % 24.7 % 32.0 % Combined ratio (3) 25.2 % 33.7 % 24.0 % 34.8 % Net income $ 72,940 $ 60,523 $ 292,902 $ 231,130 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $4,505 and $(4,601) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(54,608) and $(13,768) for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively 16,948 (17,307 ) (205,428 ) (51,795 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized gains included in net income, net of tax expense of $1 and $150 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $101 and $153 for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (5 ) (564 ) (380 ) (576 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 16,943 (17,871 ) (205,808 ) (52,371 ) Comprehensive income $ 89,883 $ 42,652 $ 87,094 $ 178,759

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,352,747 and $2,078,773 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 2,099,389 $ 2,085,931 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,176 and $3,165 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 44,426 76,646 Premiums receivable 69,680 60,358 Accrued investment income 14,144 11,900 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 58,564 59,584 Software and equipment, net 31,930 32,047 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 21,587 20,320 Prepaid federal income taxes (1) 154,409 89,244 Other assets (1) (2) 18,267 10,917 Total assets $ 2,516,030 $ 2,450,581 Liabilities Debt $ 396,051 $ 394,623 Unearned premiums 123,035 139,237 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 74,576 72,000 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 99,836 103,551 Reinsurance funds withheld 2,674 5,601 Warrant liability, at fair value — 2,363 Deferred tax liability, net 193,859 164,175 Other liabilities 12,272 3,245 Total liabilities 902,303 884,795 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,472,742 shares issued and 83,549,879 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 85,792,849 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 865 858 Additional paid-in capital 972,717 955,302 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,922,863 and 0 common shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (56,575 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (204,323 ) 1,485 Retained earnings 901,043 608,141 Total shareholders' equity 1,613,727 1,565,786 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,516,030 $ 2,450,581

(1) "Prepaid federal income taxes" have been reclassified from "Other assets" in the prior period.

(2) "Prepaid expenses" and "Prepaid reinsurance premiums" have been reclassified as "Other assets" in the prior period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 119,584 $ 118,317 $ 113,933 $ 475,266 $ 444,294 Net investment income 13,341 11,945 10,045 46,406 38,072 Net realized investment gains 6 14 714 481 729 Other revenues 176 301 380 1,192 1,977 Total revenues 133,107 130,577 125,072 523,345 485,072 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 3,450 (3,389 ) (500 ) (3,594 ) 12,305 Underwriting and operating expenses 26,711 27,144 38,843 117,490 142,303 Service expenses 131 197 650 1,094 2,509 Interest expense 8,035 8,036 8,029 32,163 31,796 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — (112 ) (1,113 ) (566 ) Total expenses 38,327 31,988 46,910 146,040 188,347 Income before income taxes 94,780 98,589 78,162 377,305 296,725 Income tax expense 21,840 21,751 17,639 84,403 65,595 Net income $ 72,940 $ 76,838 $ 60,523 $ 292,902 $ 231,130 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (6 ) (14 ) (714 ) (481 ) (729 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — (112 ) (1,113 ) (566 ) Capital markets transaction costs — — 1,505 205 3,979 Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items — — 2,540 — 3,829 Adjusted income before taxes 94,774 98,575 81,381 375,916 303,238 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1) (1 ) (3 ) 251 (58 ) 806 Adjusted net income $ 72,935 $ 76,827 $ 63,491 $ 291,571 $ 236,837 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 84,809 85,485 87,117 85,999 86,885 Diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 3.39 $ 2.65 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 3.39 $ 2.73 Return-on-equity 18.6 % 20.1 % 15.7 % 18.4 % 15.7 % Adjusted return-on-equity 18.6 % 20.1 % 16.5 % 18.3 % 16.1 % Expense ratio (2) 22.3 % 22.9 % 34.1 % 24.7 % 32.0 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 22.3 % 22.9 % 30.5 % 24.7 % 30.3 % Combined ratio (4) 25.2 % 20.1 % 33.7 % 24.0 % 34.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 25.2 % 20.1 % 30.1 % 23.9 % 33.0 % Book value per share (6) $ 19.31 $ 18.21 $ 18.25 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 21.76 $ 20.85 $ 18.23

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. Such non-deductible items include gains or losses from the change in the fair value of our warrant liability and certain costs incurred in connection with the CEO transition, which are limited under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.

(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 119,584 $ 118,317 $ 120,870 $ 116,495 $ 113,933 $ 113,594 Net investment income 13,341 11,945 10,921 10,199 10,045 9,831 Net realized investment gains 6 14 53 408 714 3 Other revenues 176 301 376 339 380 613 Total revenues 133,107 130,577 132,220 127,441 125,072 124,041 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 3,450 (3,389 ) (3,036 ) (619 ) (500 ) 3,204 Underwriting and operating expenses 26,711 27,144 30,700 32,935 38,843 34,669 Service expenses 131 197 336 430 650 787 Interest expense 8,035 8,036 8,051 8,041 8,029 7,930 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — (1,020 ) (93 ) (112 ) — Total expenses 38,327 31,988 35,031 40,694 46,910 46,590 Income before income taxes 94,780 98,589 97,189 86,747 78,162 77,451 Income tax expense 21,840 21,751 21,745 19,067 17,639 17,258 Net income $ 72,940 $ 76,838 $ 75,444 $ 67,680 $ 60,523 $ 60,193 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 83,592 84,444 85,734 85,953 85,757 85,721 Diluted 84,809 85,485 86,577 87,310 87,117 86,880 Other data Loss Ratio (1) 2.9 % (2.9 )% (2.5 )% (0.5 )% (0.4 )% 2.8 % Expense Ratio (2) 22.3 % 22.9 % 25.4 % 28.3 % 34.1 % 30.5 % Combined ratio (3) 25.2 % 20.1 % 22.9 % 27.7 % 33.7 % 33.3 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.



Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 18,342 $ 18,084 New risk written 2,797 4,616 4,386 3,721 4,786 4,640 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 183,968 179,173 168,639 158,877 152,343 143,618 Risk in force (1) 47,648 46,259 43,260 40,522 38,661 36,253 Policies in force (count) (1) 594,142 580,525 551,543 526,976 512,316 490,714 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 310 $ 309 $ 306 $ 301 $ 297 $ 293 Coverage percentage (2) 25.9 % 25.8 % 25.7 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.2 % Loans in default (count) (1) 4,449 4,096 4,271 5,238 6,227 7,670 Default rate (1) 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.99 % 1.22 % 1.56 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 323 $ 284 $ 295 $ 362 $ 435 $ 546 Net premium yield (3) 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.32 % Earnings from cancellations $ 1.5 $ 1.8 $ 2.2 $ 2.9 $ 5.1 $ 7.7 Annual persistency (4) 83.5 % 80.1 % 76.0 % 71.5 % 63.8 % 58.1 % Quarterly run-off (5) 3.3 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 5.0 % 6.7 % 8.1 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In Millions) Monthly $ 10,451 $ 16,676 $ 15,695 $ 13,094 $ 16,972 $ 16,861 Single 268 563 916 1,071 1,370 1,223 Primary $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 18,342 $ 18,084





Primary and pool IIF As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In Millions) Monthly $ 163,903 $ 158,897 $ 148,488 $ 139,156 $ 133,104 $ 124,767 Single 20,065 20,276 20,151 19,721 19,239 18,851 Primary 183,968 179,173 168,639 158,877 152,343 143,618 Pool 1,049 1,078 1,114 1,162 1,229 1,339 Total $ 185,017 $ 180,251 $ 169,753 $ 160,039 $ 153,572 $ 144,957

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, and 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction and 2022-3 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,617,169 $ 12,511,797 $ 9,040,944 $ 8,504,853 $ 8,194,604 $ 7,610,870 Ceded premiums earned (42,246 ) (42,265 ) (30,231 ) (29,005 ) (28,490 ) (28,366 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits) 1,934 248 (403 ) (159 ) 19 840 Ceding commission earned 10,089 10,193 6,146 5,886 6,208 6,142 Profit commission 22,314 23,899 17,778 16,723 16,142 15,191 The ILN Transactions (1) Ceded premiums $ (10,112 ) $ (10,730 ) $ (10,132 ) $ (10,939 ) $ (11,344 ) $ (10,390 ) The XOL Transactions Ceded premiums $ (6,199 ) $ (4,808 ) $ (2,907 ) $ — $ — $ —

(1) Effective March 25, 2022 and April 25, 2022, NMIC exercised its optional clean-up call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd., respectively. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd. thereafter.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 5,574 $ 6,815 $ 8,032 $ 26,751 $ 40,408 740-759 1,902 3,663 3,115 10,853 15,927 720-739 1,564 2,751 2,833 8,308 12,511 700-719 918 2,245 2,196 6,452 8,450 680-699 638 1,477 1,653 4,636 5,792 <=679 123 288 514 1,734 2,486 Total $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 18,342 $ 58,734 $ 85,574 Weighted average FICO 756 748 748 750 752





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 646 $ 1,610 $ 1,569 $ 5,199 $ 8,153 90.01% to 95.00% 5,325 9,398 8,879 30,031 38,215 85.01% to 90.00% 3,492 4,505 5,583 16,637 24,655 85.00% and below 1,256 1,726 2,311 6,867 14,551 Total $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 18,342 $ 58,734 $ 85,574 Weighted average LTV 92.0 % 92.6 % 91.9 % 92.2 % 91.4 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) Purchase $ 10,500 $ 16,944 $ 17,097 $ 57,045 $ 70,318 Refinance 219 295 1,245 1,689 15,256 Total $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 18,342 $ 58,734 $ 85,574

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2022.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2022 IIF RIF (In Millions) December 31, 2022 $ 56,579 $ 14,965 2021 72,766 18,642 2020 34,656 8,860 2019 9,194 2,423 2018 3,579 923 2017 and before 7,194 1,835 Total $ 183,968 $ 47,648

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 89,554 $ 87,152 $ 76,449 740-759 32,691 31,770 26,219 720-739 25,910 25,089 21,356 700-719 18,245 17,852 14,401 680-699 12,480 12,185 9,654 <=679 5,088 5,125 4,264 Total $ 183,968 $ 179,173 $ 152,343





Primary RIF by FICO As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 22,834 $ 22,125 $ 19,125 740-759 8,556 8,298 6,707 720-739 6,807 6,574 5,497 700-719 4,859 4,747 3,771 680-699 3,305 3,223 2,511 <=679 1,287 1,292 1,050 Total $ 47,648 $ 46,259 $ 38,661





Primary IIF by LTV As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 17,577 $ 17,269 $ 14,058 90.01% to 95.00% 87,354 84,396 68,537 85.01% to 90.00% 55,075 53,456 46,971 85.00% and below 23,962 24,052 22,777 Total $ 183,968 $ 179,173 $ 152,343





Primary RIF by LTV As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 5,408 $ 5,308 $ 4,230 90.01% to 95.00% 25,797 24,921 20,210 85.01% to 90.00% 13,584 13,167 11,533 85.00% and below 2,859 2,863 2,688 Total $ 47,648 $ 46,259 $ 38,661





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Fixed 99 % 99 % 99 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 1 1 1 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 179,173 $ 168,639 $ 143,618 NIW 10,719 17,239 18,342 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (5,924 ) (6,705 ) (9,617 ) IIF, end of period $ 183,968 $ 179,173 $ 152,343

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the dates indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 California 10.6 % 10.7 % 10.4 % Texas 8.7 8.7 9.7 Florida 8.2 8.2 8.6 Virginia 4.1 4.2 4.7 Georgia 4.1 4.1 3.8 Illinois 3.9 4.0 3.6 Washington 3.9 3.9 3.7 Colorado 3.5 3.5 3.8 Pennsylvania 3.4 3.4 3.3 Maryland 3.4 3.4 3.7 Total 53.8 % 54.1 % 55.3 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022 Book

year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio (Inception

to Date) (1) Cumulative Default

Rate (2) Current default

rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 5 3 % 655 34 — 1 0.2 % 0.2 % — % 2014 3,451 206 6 % 14,786 1,285 30 51 4.0 % 0.5 % 2.3 % 2015 12,422 1,226 10 % 52,548 6,839 135 126 2.7 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 2016 21,187 2,668 13 % 83,626 13,938 277 146 2.1 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 2017 21,582 3,089 14 % 85,897 16,409 487 121 2.8 % 0.7 % 3.0 % 2018 27,295 3,579 13 % 104,043 18,355 611 106 4.8 % 0.7 % 3.3 % 2019 45,141 9,194 20 % 148,423 38,580 646 30 5.1 % 0.5 % 1.7 % 2020 62,702 34,656 55 % 186,174 112,845 628 4 3.2 % 0.3 % 0.6 % 2021 85,574 72,766 85 % 257,972 227,124 1,323 3 6.5 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 2022 58,734 56,579 96 % 163,281 158,733 312 — 11.8 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Total $ 338,250 $ 183,968 1,097,405 594,142 4,449 588

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits).

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 94,944 $ 104,604 $ 103,551 $ 90,567 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (19,755 ) (20,420 ) (20,320 ) (17,608 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 75,189 84,184 83,231 72,959 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred: Current year (2) 17,033 4,159 45,168 23,433 Prior years (3) (13,583 ) (4,659 ) (48,762 ) (11,128 ) Total claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred 3,450 (500 ) (3,594 ) 12,305 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 1 1 74 16 Prior years (3) 389 452 1,314 2,017 Total claims and claim expenses paid 390 453 1,388 2,033 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 78,249 83,231 78,249 83,231 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 21,587 20,320 21,587 20,320 Ending balance $ 99,836 $ 103,551 $ 99,836 $ 103,551

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $39.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2022, $18.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $42.5 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2022, $6.3 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Beginning default inventory 4,096 7,670 6,227 12,209 Plus: new defaults 1,639 1,244 5,225 5,730 Less: cures (1,262 ) (2,664 ) (6,916 ) (11,626 ) Less: claims paid (22 ) (23 ) (81 ) (82 ) Less: claims denied (2 ) — (6 ) (4 ) Ending default inventory 4,449 6,227 4,449 6,227

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 22 23 81 82 Total amount paid for claims $ 492 $ 572 $ 1,741 $ 2,554 Average amount paid per claim $ 22 $ 25 $ 21 $ 31 Severity (2) 60 % 53 % 49 % 59 %

(1) Count includes 11 and 30 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and five and 15 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 20.8 $ 15.3 IBNR (1) (2) 1.6 1.3 Total $ 22.4 $ 16.6

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.