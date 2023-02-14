RxSight, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares and Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight®”), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced that, in connection with its previously announced public offering of common stock (the “Offering”), the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 600,000 shares of RxSight’s common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share.



RxSight also announced that it has closed the Offering, selling an aggregate of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.50 per share, inclusive of the option. After deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses, RxSight received aggregate net proceeds of approximately $53.7 million from the Offering.

BofA Securities acted as the sole bookrunning manager for the Offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 8, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2022. RxSight filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering with the SEC on February 7, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2023, and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

