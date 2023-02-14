eGain Reports Record Revenue in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), a leading knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We delivered another quarter of record revenue, ahead of our guidance and consensus estimates, and generated over $7 million in cash from operations,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “While sales cycles continue to lengthen in the current environment, market interest in knowledge-powered customer engagement remains high.”

“Last week, we announced eGain Instant Answers™, a radically simple experience powered by Generative AI technology for knowledge users. Exciting innovation like this position us well as business conditions improve.”

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $25.6 million, up 11% year over year (15% in constant currency).
  • SaaS revenue was $23.4 million, up 15% year over year (18% in constant currency).
  • GAAP net loss was $104,000, or $0.00 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net loss of $826,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q2 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share on a basic and $0.09 per share on a diluted basis in Q2 2022.
  • Cash flow from operations was $7.4 million, or 29% operating cash flow margin.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.9 million, compared to $68.5 million in Q2 2022.

Fiscal 2023 First Six Months Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $50.4 million, up 13% year over year (17% in constant currency).
  • SaaS revenue was $46.1 million, up 16% year over year (20% in constant currency).
  • GAAP net loss was $120,000, or $0.00 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net loss of $275,000, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q2 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic basis and $0.11 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share on a basic and $0.17 per share on a diluted basis in Q2 2022.
  • Cash provided from operations was $8.2 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 16%.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue of between $23.0 million to $23.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $23.5 million to $24.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $1.2 million to $1.6 million, or $0.04 to $0.05 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1.6 million.
    • Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $125,000.
  • Non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $400,000, or $0.00 to $0.01 per share.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2023 full year ending June 30, 2023, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue of between $97.0 million to $99.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $100.0 million to $102.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $700,000 to $2.7 million, or $0.02 to $0.08 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $7.0 million.
    • Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $600,000.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million to $6.3 million, or $0.13 to $0.20 per share.

Guidance Assumption:

  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 32.3 million for the full fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP total revenue that is only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends and non-GAAP net income. The non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our income tax provision and believes the change in our income tax provision would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this presentation includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP total revenue, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to eGain’s projected total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2023 second quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial +1 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investor relations” section of our website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 3626258.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023 and fiscal 2023 full year ending June 30, 2023; our market opportunity; and expectations regarding our growth prospects for fiscal 2023 year ending June 30, 2023. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023, and fiscal 2023 full year ending June 30, 2023. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for our products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 13, 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 December 31, June 30,
 2022
 2022
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$80,867  $72,173 
Restricted cash 7   7 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $166 and $123 as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 16,470   26,961 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,423   1,487 
Prepaid expenses 2,135   2,612 
Other current assets 609   895 
Total current assets 101,511   104,135 
Property and equipment, net 863   831 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,277   3,850 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 2,831   3,136 
Goodwill 13,186   13,186 
Other assets, net 1,007   871 
Total assets$122,675  $126,009 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$1,196  $1,706 
Accrued compensation 6,437   8,708 
Accrued liabilities 5,095   4,926 
Operating lease liabilities 1,005   1,044 
Deferred revenue 41,768   45,638 
Total current liabilities 55,501   62,022 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,968   3,785 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,042   2,537 
Other long-term liabilities 793   808 
Total liabilities 61,304   69,152 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 shares; outstanding: 32,131 and 31,930 shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 32   32 
Additional paid-in capital 397,998   393,157 
Notes receivable from stockholders (96)  (95)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,893)  (2,687)
Accumulated deficit (333,670)  (333,550)
Total stockholders' equity 61,371   56,857 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$122,675  $126,009 

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Revenue:           
Subscription$23,614  $21,306  $46,537  $41,451 
Professional services 1,986   1,787   3,826   3,092 
Total revenue 25,600   23,093   50,363   44,543 
Cost of revenue:           
Cost of subscription 4,424   3,521   8,402   7,008 
Cost of professional services 2,328   2,580   4,632   4,392 
Total cost of revenue 6,752   6,101   13,034   11,400 
Gross profit 18,848   16,992   37,329   33,143 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development 7,188   6,186   14,062   11,795 
Sales and marketing 8,895   8,155   18,354   15,558 
General and administrative 2,552   3,281   5,370   5,730 
Total operating expenses 18,635   17,622   37,786   33,083 
Income (loss) from operations 213   (630)  (457)  60 
Interest income 529   2   815   4 
Other income (expense), net (545)  (29)  265   (19)
Income (loss) before income tax provision 197   (657)  623   45 
Income tax provision (301)  (169)  (743)  (320)
Net loss$(104) $(826) $(120) $(275)
Per share information:           
Loss per share:           
Basic$(0.00) $(0.03) $(0.00) $(0.01)
Diluted$(0.00) $(0.03) $(0.00) $(0.01)
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 32,018   31,430   31,975   31,355 
Diluted 32,018   31,430   31,975   31,355 
            
Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above:           
Cost of revenue$412  $1,006  $842  $1,524 
Research and development 553   988   1,124   1,527 
Sales and marketing 292   750   823   1,259 
General and administrative 514   1,077   1,047   1,618 
Total stock-based compensation$1,771  $3,821  $3,836  $5,928 

eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
December 31,		 Six Months Ended 
December 31,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Income (loss) from operations$213  $(630) $(457) $60 
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 1,771   3,821   3,836   5,928 
Non-GAAP income from operations$1,984  $3,191  $3,379  $5,988 
            
Net loss$(104) $(826) $(120) $(275)
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 1,771   3,821   3,836   5,928 
Non-GAAP net income$1,667  $2,995  $3,716  $5,653 
Per share information:           
Non-GAAP earnings per share:           
Basic$0.05  $0.10  $0.12  $0.18 
Diluted$0.05  $0.09  $0.11  $0.17 
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 32,018   31,430   31,975   31,355 
Diluted 32,870   32,745   32,881   32,753 

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
December 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency
Growth Rates [1]
 2022
 2021
    
Revenue:         
SaaS revenue$23,429  $20,451  15% 18%
Legacy revenue 185   855  (78%) (76%)
GAAP subscription 23,614   21,306  11% 15%
GAAP professional services 1,986   1,787  11% 14%
Total GAAP revenue$25,600  $23,093  11% 15%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS revenue$23,429  $20,451  15% 18%
Professional Services 1,986   1,787  11% 14%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$25,415  $22,238  14% 18%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$4,424  $3,521     
Non-GAAP subscription$4,424  $3,521     
          
GAAP professional services$2,328  $2,580     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (412)  (1,006)    
Non-GAAP professional services$1,916  $1,574     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$6,752  $6,101     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (412)  (1,006)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$6,340  $5,095  24% 28%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$19,190  $17,785     
Non-GAAP professional services 70   213     
Non-GAAP gross profit$19,260  $17,998  7% 11%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$7,188  $6,186     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (553)  (988)    
Non-GAAP research and development$6,635  $5,198  28% 31%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$8,895  $8,155     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (292)  (750)    
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$8,603  $7,405  16% 20%
          
GAAP general and administrative$2,552  $3,281     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (514)  (1,077)    
Non-GAAP general and administrative$2,038  $2,204  (8%) (5%)
          
GAAP operating expenses$18,635  $17,622     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (1,359)  (2,815)    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$17,276  $14,807  17% 20%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

          
 Six Months Ended 
December 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency
Growth Rates [1]
 2022
 2021
    
Revenue:         
SaaS revenue$46,057  $39,645  16% 20%
Legacy revenue 480   1,806  (73%) (69%)
GAAP subscription 46,537   41,451  12% 16%
GAAP professional services 3,826   3,092  24% 28%
Total GAAP revenue$50,363  $44,543  13% 17%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS revenue$46,057  $39,645  16% 20%
Professional Services 3,826   3,092  24% 28%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$49,883  $42,737  17% 21%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$8,402  $7,008     
Non-GAAP subscription$8,402  $7,008     
          
GAAP professional services$4,632  $4,392     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (842)  (1,524)    
Non-GAAP professional services$3,790  $2,868     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$13,034  $11,400     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (842)  (1,524)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$12,192  $9,876  23% 27%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$38,135  $34,443     
Non-GAAP professional services 36   224     
Non-GAAP gross profit$38,171  $34,667  10% 14%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$14,062  $11,795     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (1,124)  (1,527)    
Non-GAAP research and development$12,938  $10,268  26% 30%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$18,354  $15,558     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (823)  (1,259)    
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$17,531  $14,299  23% 26%
          
GAAP general and administrative$5,370  $5,730     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (1,047)  (1,618)    
Non-GAAP general and administrative$4,323  $4,112  5% 8%
          
GAAP operating expenses$37,786  $33,083     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (2,994)  (4,404)    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$34,792  $28,679  21% 25%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.